Letters

LETTER: Closing stores due to retail theft

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas
January 4, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

In case you haven’t heard, Kroger officials have announced they are closing 60 or so stores across America. The reason? Retail theft, or “shrinkage.” Those stores reported a total loss of $112.1 billion in merchandise. The result of these closings will be the loss of 9,000 jobs.

Before you blame Kroger, consider the fact that thieves in these areas have deprived their local residents of a reliable, affordable food source. Why is this happening? Because laws enacted by Democrats decriminalizing petty theft (under $1,000 generally) and “woke” prosecutors release thieves under these generous standards and encourage thieves to have their way with all manner of retail businesses.

Let this be a lesson to those who want to empower the socialists. There is no “free lunch,” and society at large functions on the basis of trust in simple morality.

Robert Hirst Las Vegas

The Raiders continue to abuse their fans and overstay their Las Vegas welcome, as every sports outlet and commentator indicated they were tanking for the first overall draft pick and yet the administrative leaders of this team insisted that was not the case.

