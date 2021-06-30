LETTER: Clueless cog

Trucks carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017. (U.S. Force Korea via AP)

An article in the June 19 Review-Journal points out that the Biden administration has decided to withdraw eight Patriot and all THAAD anti-missile systems from Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in order to “ease tensions with Iran.” These systems have no offensive capabilities and are designed solely to intercept and destroy enemy weapons fired at these allied countries. There removal is just another clueless cog in the Biden wheel to placate Iran’s aggressive regime by neutering its neighbors.

Removing defenses does nothing but embolden an enemy to attack.

How about we demand that Iran destroy its offensive ballistic missiles in exchange for removing our defensive anti-missile systems? I can assume only that the administration geniuses who are running this Middle East policy are the same ones who think that defunding and gutting the police is going to suddenly stop criminals from committing crimes on our streets.