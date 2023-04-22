73°F
Letters

LETTER: CNN and divisive rhetoric

Ron Moers Henderson
April 21, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Regarding the recent CNN headline featured in All-A-Twitter that “People of color in the United States face heightened risks of harm from climate-induced disasters”: Doesn’t CNN watch its own news?

People of all colors are currently being slaughtered, beaten, stabbed, robbed and shot, especially on Chicago streets. This is a crime disaster.

To me, the term, “People of color” infers victimhood. Let’s throw away the Crayola box and treat people as individuals. An individual can be either the victim or the perpetrator. Treat the victim. Jail the offender.

