48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Coddling our students to promote self esteem

Mike Hansen Las Vegas
January 4, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Korean school classroom
Korean school classroom

If our esteemed educators feel that recognizing intellectually gifted students — e.g., National Merit scholars — harms those who don’t gain such recognition (Saturday editorial, “Facile nonsense”), then the same logic requires that schools also stop recognizing athletically gifted students. No more “lettering” or trophies in any sport. After all, if recognizing National Merit scholars hurts the feelings of students who did not earn the distinction, recognizing outstanding athletes must equally hurt the feelings of those who are not sport standouts.

Heaven forbid that our students’ feelings should ever be hurt while they are in school, because that never happens in the wide world outside of the school.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
2
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
3
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
4
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
5
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Is scientific salvation around the corner?
LETTER: Is scientific salvation around the corner?
LETTER: Global warming and polar bears
LETTER: Global warming and polar bears
LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer
LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer
LETTER: Student shows wisdom in advocating for break up of Clark County School District
LETTER: Student shows wisdom in advocating for break up of Clark County School District
LETTER: Columnist makes some good points about Biden, but …
LETTER: Columnist makes some good points about Biden, but …