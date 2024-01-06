47°F
Letters

LETTER: College football has become a mess

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
January 5, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How did we ever let the NFL’s money makes a mess of everything that was once good for America? College football was the backbone of American sports for generations. Yet look at the mess of the bowl games this season.

Colleges made a mistake by giving scholarships to athletes and then letting them opt out after a couple years to declare for the NFL draft. It’s now a money machine for the NFL, and just a small percentage of players ever play in the NFL.

Colleges should change the rules: If you accept a scholarship to play football, you sign a contract for four years. It’s more important to get a four-year education than to get the door shut on you by the NFL.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s not just inflation
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

So now when a 20-ounce loaf of bread shrinks to 16 ounces and the price remains the same, there is 0 percent increase in the cost-of-living statistics even though your bread just went up 20 percent per slice.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.
Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas

If our Southwest Gas bill keeps going up like this, there will be a lot of people unable to afford to heat their homes.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Unlocking the concept of Bidenomics
Stuart Lipoff Las Vegas

I was lost in the details, but I now understand Bidenomics: President Joe Biden takes money from people who work and gives it to people who do not work.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

