LETTER: College football has become a mess

A once-great sport ruined by money. How did we ever let the NFL’s money makes a mess of everything that was once good for America?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How did we ever let the NFL’s money makes a mess of everything that was once good for America? College football was the backbone of American sports for generations. Yet look at the mess of the bowl games this season.

Colleges made a mistake by giving scholarships to athletes and then letting them opt out after a couple years to declare for the NFL draft. It’s now a money machine for the NFL, and just a small percentage of players ever play in the NFL.

Colleges should change the rules: If you accept a scholarship to play football, you sign a contract for four years. It’s more important to get a four-year education than to get the door shut on you by the NFL.