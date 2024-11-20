43°F
Letters

LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers

LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
LETTER: It's a jungle on our roads
LETTER: Compromise comes from the center
LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
November 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

On Nov. 5, Georgetown University officials announced that they would host a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times.” The event included playtime with Legos, milk and cookies and coloring.

Tuition for full-time undergraduates is $33,912 per semester. Georgetown has the appearance of being a very pricey daycare center for immature young people who can’t deal with an election. Therefore the university has to fill in for mommy and daddy.

LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals.

LETTER: It's a jungle on our roads
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Rick Kern Incline Village

The legislation, as proposed, calls for $1.9 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 20 years. It will create a “projected” 7,500 jobs? That’s $253,330 taxpayers will pay for each job.

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs
Geoffrey Frasz Las Vegas

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few.

LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

