LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers

On Nov. 5, Georgetown University officials announced that they would host a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times.” The event included playtime with Legos, milk and cookies and coloring.

Tuition for full-time undergraduates is $33,912 per semester. Georgetown has the appearance of being a very pricey daycare center for immature young people who can’t deal with an election. Therefore the university has to fill in for mommy and daddy.