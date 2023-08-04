91°F
Letters

LETTER: Collins got off with a slap on the wrist

Roland Rogers Las Vegas
August 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I am appalled and disgusted that yet another so called sports “star” should get off virtually free after killing an innocent man and depriving the family of a loved one whose only mistake was to be driving his car in a responsible manner when this person, Zaon Collins, crashed into his car at 95 mph.

When is this madness going to stop? I’m too old to become a sports “star,” so perhaps I should quit driving all together because the judgments handed down are not a deterrent. In fact, the fine is a joke.

