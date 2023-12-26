52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Colorado tosses Trump off ballot. Nevada should do the same

Mary Hansen Las Vegas
December 25, 2023 - 10:12 pm
 
Updated December 26, 2023 - 9:53 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Recently, the Colorado Supreme Court declared Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 presidential election (based on the U.S. Constitution’s “insurrection clause”) and removed him from their state’s ballot.

I’ve read that the case has been appealed and is going to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Colorado high court did not take this case lightly, and the court issued several key findings to support its decision to bar Trump from the state ballot. Mr. Trump has openly shared plans on the campaign trail about intentional actions he would take to dismantle our democracy; it has been said that he “mockingly” said he’d be a dictator only on “day one.” No candidate should be allowed the opportunity to undermine our democracy, especially a candidate declaring such an intention (mockingly or otherwise).

The Colorado Supreme Court made a thoroughly researched, thoughtful and debated ruling that came to the logical conclusion to bar Mr. Trump from its state ballot in 2024. Nevada should follow suit — and, to keep fascism at bay and protect our democracy, I believe it will require more states to accept such a precedent.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
CARTOONS: Hope this Santa didn’t come down your chimney
2
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor
3
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
Trio of new road projects that will affect traffic in 2024
4
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
5
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A copy of the U.S. Constitution. (Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Donald Trump was thrown off the ballot in Colorado because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and for no other reasons.

More stories
Colorado banned Trump from ballot. Is Nevada next?
Colorado banned Trump from ballot. Is Nevada next?
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state’s ballot
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state’s ballot
EDITORIAL: Defenders of ‘democracy’ want Trump off the ballot
EDITORIAL: Defenders of ‘democracy’ want Trump off the ballot
LETTER: Colorado court keeps Trump off the ballot
LETTER: Colorado court keeps Trump off the ballot
Special counsel asks Supreme Court if Trump can be quickly prosecuted
Special counsel asks Supreme Court if Trump can be quickly prosecuted
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Trump won’t be on Nevada’s primary ballot
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Trump won’t be on Nevada’s primary ballot