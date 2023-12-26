LETTER: Colorado tosses Trump off the ballot

(Getty Images)

Recently, the Colorado Supreme Court declared Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 presidential election (based on the U.S. Constitution’s “insurrection clause”) and removed him from their state’s ballot.

I’ve read that the case has been appealed and is going to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Colorado high court did not take this case lightly, and the court issued several key findings to support its decision to bar Trump from the state ballot. Mr. Trump has openly shared plans on the campaign trail about intentional actions he would take to dismantle our democracy; it has been said that he “mockingly” said he’d be a dictator only on “day one.” No candidate should be allowed the opportunity to undermine our democracy, especially a candidate declaring such an intention (mockingly or otherwise).

The Colorado Supreme Court made a thoroughly researched, thoughtful and debated ruling that came to the logical conclusion to bar Mr. Trump from its state ballot in 2024. Nevada should follow suit — and, to keep fascism at bay and protect our democracy, I believe it will require more states to accept such a precedent.