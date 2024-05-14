LETTER: Columbia kids need to learn to pay their own way

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

LETTER: Here’s something to consider when you vote for president this year

I’m a 77-year old-woman who is confused by what is happening at our colleges today. Perhaps you can help me understand.

The “riots” at the Capitol included disgruntled Donald Trump supporters. The “protests” on our campuses include disgruntled students. The “riots” at the Capitol were in support of American freedom and justice. The “protests” at our schools are in support of death and destruction of a specific group of people.

The “riots” got out of hand, and some participants had and used weapons against law enforcement. The “protests” got out of hand and some participants had and used weapons against law enforcement. The “rioters” were arrested, indicted, tried, convicted and punished with prison terms and fines. I’m willing to bet that the “protesters” will get slaps on the wrist.

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

I guess it is more politically correct to seek the death and destruction of a group of people than to want freedom and justice for Americans. Who knew?