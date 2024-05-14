83°F
Letters

LETTER: Columbia kids need to learn to pay their own way

A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in N ...
A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in New York, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Martha Olson Las Vegas
May 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I’m a 77-year old-woman who is confused by what is happening at our colleges today. Perhaps you can help me understand.

The “riots” at the Capitol included disgruntled Donald Trump supporters. The “protests” on our campuses include disgruntled students. The “riots” at the Capitol were in support of American freedom and justice. The “protests” at our schools are in support of death and destruction of a specific group of people.

The “riots” got out of hand, and some participants had and used weapons against law enforcement. The “protests” got out of hand and some participants had and used weapons against law enforcement. The “rioters” were arrested, indicted, tried, convicted and punished with prison terms and fines. I’m willing to bet that the “protesters” will get slaps on the wrist.

Frankly, if I had kids at Columbia who participated in these “protests,” I’d yank them out of school, toss their stuff onto the lawn and tell them to get a job, go live in the real world and pay your own way.

I guess it is more politically correct to seek the death and destruction of a group of people than to want freedom and justice for Americans. Who knew?

Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas

In the 2020 election, Mr. Biden ran on promises he has failed to keep. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Bill Minarik Las Vegas

The functional reality is that members of Congress need to keep Social Security alive or they will be voted out of office.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The objective is to show that Mr. Trump is not a nice person, and with biased judges and juries, the verdicts are already determined.

