LETTER: Column an embarrassment to logic

Herbert Linden Henderson
February 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In response to Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column downplaying the “megadrought”: Using the red-hot Las Vegas housing market, the number of tourists visiting and our increasing population as evidence that we shouldn’t be concerned and doing something about climate change and running out of water is an embarrassment to logic.

Mr. Joecks’ answer to climate change and global warming and their impacts — and to the thousands of scientists and world leaders trying to change how we live to preserve our existence — is … wait for this: We’ll adapt.

Sometimes, as Mr. Joecks points out, our experts may be wrong. But the evidence and forecasts this time are probably right. The Joecks Adaptation Solution offers future collaborations to build desalinization plants, which unfortunately are unplanned and years in our future and just a drop in the bucket.

To quote Mr. Joecks: “The West isn’t going to run out of water.” This is a statement Mr. Joecks should share with the next dinosaur he encounters.

