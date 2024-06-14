89°F
Letters

LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
LETTER: A selective view of the justice system
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas
June 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Sunday column (“Biden’s fingerprints all over Trump prosecutions” ) Victor David Hanson desperately tries to tie Donald Trump’s felony conviction to Joe Biden in an attempt to make Mr. Trump the victim of the president. Mr. Hanson pretends he knows what Mr. Biden thinks at every turn, which is absurd and does not address the fact that Mr. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers for breaking the law, which ultimately influenced the 2016 election. Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

Mr. Trump is a criminal, and his supporters know that — as does Mr. Hanson. This is obviously the reason he spews the gaslighting fodder he does trying to cast the blame on Mr. Biden for Mr. Trump being prosecuted for his own actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition
Neal Matzkin Henderson

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Al Garth Las Vegas

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

LETTER: Jurors have an easy job in Hunter Biden case
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

The evidence is crystal clear, compelling and truthful — and there are self-incriminating comments made by Hunter himself. It is a slam dunk.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: On the Oakland A’s
Connie Melcher Henderson

What are we wasting our money on? There are myriad and better places here to use the money we will save.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Desalination, yes
George Farley Henderson

But, the only new pipelines needed would be from the desalination plants to the reservoirs or canals.

