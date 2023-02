We can’t let Biden get away with this.

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I applaud Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday commentary on the differences between the Joe Biden and Donald Trump document troves. If Mr. Biden gets away with this, it proves one thing: This country is run by the elite Democratic leadership and the media. We need to hold Mr. Biden accountable for the lies and his actions as well as those of his family.