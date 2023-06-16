84°F
Letters

LETTER: Columnist is full of it on assisted suicide

David Peace Henderson
June 15, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, a nurse talks to a patient in the emergency room at S ...
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, a nurse talks to a patient in the emergency room at Salem Hospital in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

Victor Joecks wrote in his June 7 column that the governor did good by vetoing the legalize assisted suicide bill. Mr. Joecks supported his position with several points. Clearly he has an imprinted bias against legalization. And all the arguments supporting legalized suicide won’t change his mind.

His last statement, however — “those who have the courage to endure pain deserve praise for the example they set for everyone else” — shows Mr. Joecks is full of it.

I’d love asking Mr. Joecks about his “courage” and the “example” he would enjoy sending to his readers if I visited him when he was in the throes of unendurable, unspeakable pain that no amount of palliative care could relieve as he lied in his death bed with tubes and needles in him, bed sores and machines hooked up to monitors, with medicos coming and going at all hours to ensure he stays painfully alive longer than nature intended. Oh, the joy in knowing he told us that we “deserve praise.”

