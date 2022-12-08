47°F
Letters

LETTER: Columnist makes some good points about Biden, but …

J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas
December 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit ...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While making some valid points in his criticism of the Biden administration (“If you sought to destroy the U.S. …”), Victor Hanson in his Sunday commentary chose once again to dismiss the acts of the only former president of the United States who can justifiably be characterized as a misogynist, narcissist, anti-Semite, habitual liar and a traitor. Hardly a “future rival to the current president,” the disgraced former Oval Office occupant is among the nation’s most detested and disliked personalities.

