LETTER: Columnist makes some good points about Biden, but …

While making some valid points in his criticism of the Biden administration (“If you sought to destroy the U.S. …”), Victor Hanson in his Sunday commentary chose once again to dismiss the acts of the only former president of the United States who can justifiably be characterized as a misogynist, narcissist, anti-Semite, habitual liar and a traitor. Hardly a “future rival to the current president,” the disgraced former Oval Office occupant is among the nation’s most detested and disliked personalities.