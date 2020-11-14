55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Columnist misreads Donald Trump voters

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
November 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his Monday commentary, Leonard Pitts Jr. explains to the readers the rationale of the 70-plus million people who voted for a man like President Donald Trump. “The fear and resentment that inspires in many white people cannot be overstated,” he writes. “It has warped our politics for years culminating in the disaster of Trump.”

Perhaps those 70-plus million people believe in the U.S. Constitution as written and amended, believe in law and order and believe in protecting our borders and putting America First.

Regarding Mr. Pitts’s quote: Does he suggest that all 70-plus million American people who voted for Mr. Trump were white?

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Sale pending for ex-Mafia figure Frank Rosenthal’s Las Vegas home
Sale pending for ex-Mafia figure Frank Rosenthal’s Las Vegas home
3
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
4
Developer pays $12.5M for land near Las Vegas Strip
Developer pays $12.5M for land near Las Vegas Strip
5
Nevada business owners fear impact of future COVID-19 shutdown
Nevada business owners fear impact of future COVID-19 shutdown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: Don’t worry about signatures at the polls
Darrell Hitzemann North Las Vegas

The current voting process may not be the best ever developed, but it is a compromise to allow the most voters at a rate that would speed up the process.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Voter fraud does exist
Glade Barlow Las Vegas

It might not swing an election, but it needs to be addressed.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts at the Sawyer Building i ...
LETTER: Nevada’s inept leadership
Richard Gross Las Vegas

From the virus to vote counting, the state has ongoing catastrophe.