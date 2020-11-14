LETTER: Columnist misreads Donald Trump voters

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his Monday commentary, Leonard Pitts Jr. explains to the readers the rationale of the 70-plus million people who voted for a man like President Donald Trump. “The fear and resentment that inspires in many white people cannot be overstated,” he writes. “It has warped our politics for years culminating in the disaster of Trump.”

Perhaps those 70-plus million people believe in the U.S. Constitution as written and amended, believe in law and order and believe in protecting our borders and putting America First.

Regarding Mr. Pitts’s quote: Does he suggest that all 70-plus million American people who voted for Mr. Trump were white?