50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Columnist points at wrong people for crime wave

Ronald J. Moers Henderson
December 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Leonard Pitts’ Thursday column wherein he states that we should blame authority figures (or ourselves), for the current rash of smash-and-grab looting: First, he absolves some looters because they have little in the way of serious criminal records. Then he blames some authority figures because they don’t wear their masks. Then (of course) he blames the mob that stormed the Capitol. Then he blames Donald Trump. He ends up stating all this crime is simply a sign of the times.

I say no to Mr. Pitts’ ridiculous notions. These looters are not just “looters.” They are thieves and burglars, perpetrators of felonies. Not to mention, there are employees and customers in most of the stores under siege by these thugs. When will some innocent bystander be murdered in the course of this crime wave?

Mr. Pitts ends his column with the absurd statement, “Why wouldn’t they rob and steal?” Let’s call the smash-and-grabs what they are: violent crimes. People such as Mr. Pitts serve only to incite more of these events.

MOST READ
1
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
2
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
3
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
4
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say
5
CARTOON: The shots work
CARTOON: The shots work
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The failure of bail reform
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Let’s keep repeat, violent offenders behind bars.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
LETTER: A Susan Estrich fan
Joe Pantozzi Las Vegas

A progressive who understands what’s going on with Joe Biden.