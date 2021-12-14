LETTER: Columnist points at wrong people for crime wave

In response to Leonard Pitts’ Thursday column wherein he states that we should blame authority figures (or ourselves), for the current rash of smash-and-grab looting: First, he absolves some looters because they have little in the way of serious criminal records. Then he blames some authority figures because they don’t wear their masks. Then (of course) he blames the mob that stormed the Capitol. Then he blames Donald Trump. He ends up stating all this crime is simply a sign of the times.

I say no to Mr. Pitts’ ridiculous notions. These looters are not just “looters.” They are thieves and burglars, perpetrators of felonies. Not to mention, there are employees and customers in most of the stores under siege by these thugs. When will some innocent bystander be murdered in the course of this crime wave?

Mr. Pitts ends his column with the absurd statement, “Why wouldn’t they rob and steal?” Let’s call the smash-and-grabs what they are: violent crimes. People such as Mr. Pitts serve only to incite more of these events.