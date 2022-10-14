LETTER: Columnist says Democrats love abortion

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In his Sunday column, the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks writes that “Nevada has been awash in Democrats proclaiming their love of abortion.” I challenge Mr. Joecks to name these Democrats who “love” abortion. We’re awash in them, according to him, so it shouldn’t be too hard to name some.

Mr. Joecks goes on in his column to say: “But even adamant abortion supporters shy away from talking too much about the specifics of abortion. That’s because grappling with what abortion actually entails makes the arguments supporting it much less convincing.” Well, people tend to shy away from talking too much about the specifics of all kinds of medical procedures. Some are pretty disgusting. Perhaps Mr. Joecks enjoys discussing such things. That’s his right to choose.