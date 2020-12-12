LETTER: Commentary on educating disabled kids was spot on

(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bravo on the Dec. 6 commentary, “Districts still have obligations to disabled students.” There are so many parents with children with special needs who don’t know the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. I was one of those parents until I learned to advocate for my son. I studied the law and had enough knowledge to work with my school district. Boy, things certainly turned around.

Parents: Learn about this and other laws and help your child. You can do it.