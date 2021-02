Our leaders should really research Harry Reid’s past actions prior to politics. Some older people of Nevada have long memories.

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I don’t think most Nevadans will be surprised that the name change of McCarran International Airport was bullied through despite what the majority of Nevadans think. No one is perfect, and our leaders should really research Harry Reid’s past actions prior to politics. Some older people of Nevada have long memories.