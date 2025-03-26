LETTER: Commissioner gets off easy

County Commissioner Justin Jones was spared disbarment so far but did receive a public reprimand (Tuesday Review-Journal). Big deal. That’s akin to a slap on the wrist. The bright spot is that the Nevada Supreme Court could mete out real justice to Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones, the evidence shows, pressured then-Commissioner Steve Sisolak to vote down developer Jim Rhodes’ gypsum mine project, then mass deleted all the texts between the two. He admits to deleting the texts but not remembering why. He said it was just a “stupid” mistake. That’s disingenuous at best and flat out lying at worst.

The public is not “stupid.” I hope the Supreme Court will see through this charade that cost county taxpayers an $80 million settlement. Daniel Hooge, chief Bar counsel, says Mr. Jones “lied to cover it up, and now he’s continuing with his story that’s ridiculously unbelievable on it’s face.”

Southern Nevadans have some real “winners” among our elected officials. The City Council in the Badlands case cost us $626 million and Mr. Jones could well be said to singlehandedly have cost us the $80 million.