Letters

LETTER: Commissioners get Formula 1 freebies

Darlene Nix Henderson
January 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I was pleased to see the Review-Journal’s Wednesday story revealing that five of our Clark County commissioners are interested in continuing their education about Formula 1 racing and accepted free tickets (worth $11,000 each) to attend the event this past November. Isn’t this an after-the-fact education course, as Formula 1 is already approved here for at least the next six years? What did they learn? Can we get an update from each of the them about their new knowledge? Did they learn how to drive the Las Vegas strip at more than 200 mph? Curious to know the results.

