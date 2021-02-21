51°F
Letters

LETTER: Commissioners honor Harry Reid with airport name change

Nick Aquilina Las Vegas
February 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

My main issue with the renaming airport is not as much the name change but the process. Seven Clark County commissioners, all of the same political bent, made such a huge decision without any regard to the more than 2 million residents in the valley.

First, they dug out the late Pat McCarran’s past to justify the change without much regard for the good he accomplished. Then they proclaimed the almost sainthood of Harry Reid. Many short memories apparently.

A further justification was that no public funds will be used and all costs will be donated. Like that is the basis for the public’s approval. There is also great disappointment that the Review-Journal supported this sham.

THE LATEST
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Er ...
LETTER: Clark County Commission changes airport name
Jeannie Hook Las Vegas

Why should our county commissioners be given the right to decide that our airport’s name will be changed? Did Clark County residents vote for this?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Vaccine priority list is becoming absurd
Don Sexton Las Vegas

Now utility workers jump ahead of 65-69 year olds? I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik ...
LETTER: Political elites scorn the ‘people’
Gary Cox Las Vegas

Once again, the political elite make a decision without any concern for what the “people” want by renaming our international airport.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Naming things after living people is fraught with risk
Bruce Walker Las Vegas

As a rule, naming buildings and airports after still-living politicians is a horrible idea. And it matters not one iota if Sen. Harry Reid is the former Senate majority leader.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats continue to hound Donald Trump
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Democrats preach tolerance, acceptance and inclusion, but will they ever stop hounding former-President Donald Trump and start conducting the business of the people?