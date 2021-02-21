LETTER: Commissioners honor Harry Reid with airport name change

Seven Clark County commissioners, all of the same political bent, made a huge decision without any regard to the more than 2 million residents in the valley.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

My main issue with the renaming airport is not as much the name change but the process. Seven Clark County commissioners, all of the same political bent, made such a huge decision without any regard to the more than 2 million residents in the valley.

First, they dug out the late Pat McCarran’s past to justify the change without much regard for the good he accomplished. Then they proclaimed the almost sainthood of Harry Reid. Many short memories apparently.

A further justification was that no public funds will be used and all costs will be donated. Like that is the basis for the public’s approval. There is also great disappointment that the Review-Journal supported this sham.