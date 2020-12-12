LETTER: Common sense and mask usage

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One thing is obvious about this COVID mess: People are still too willing to hate, to get angry and to point fingers. So many letters call people who are outdoors without a mask evil and say they are trying to kill others, increasing the spread of the virus, etc, etc. When they are asked how people are getting it who do not go out, who diligently wear a mask (like Gov. Steve Sisolak) and take all the precautions, they say it’s because someone else didn’t follow the rules and tried to kill others.

But maybe the virus just has greater potential to spread than we fallible humans have to interfere with it.

I will wear my mask indoors in public places and outdoors where there are many people, but I will not wear one in my vehicle. I will not carry a tracking program with me. I will not wear when hiking in rural areas with my dogs. I can show respect when there is a chance for my spreading it, but I will not bullied into wearing one where no one else can be infected, like in my home.

You can hate me, scorn me or throw a tantrum. But please keep your distance because you are probably more likely to create problems than I am. If you are so worried stay home.