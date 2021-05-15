84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Commuting between Nevada and California for tax purposes?

Erik S. Larsen Henderson
May 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Roschetzky Photography)
(Roschetzky Photography)

A recent Review-Journal article quoted Rep. Dina Titus saying that having high-speed rail would promote commuters from Las Vegas to work in Southern California to avoid taxes. Someone needs to inform the congresswoman that individuals are taxed where their work location is. To put it simply, if you take the train to Los Angeles to work and you live in Las Vegas, you are going to pay California taxes.

MOST READ
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
3
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
4
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
5
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announces new mask policy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Screengrab/CNN)
LETTER: A UFO story
Bill Clements Las Vegas

It’s a bird, it’s a plane …