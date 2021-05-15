LETTER: Commuting between Nevada and California for tax purposes?
A recent Review-Journal article quoted Rep. Dina Titus saying that having high-speed rail would promote commuters from Las Vegas to work in Southern California to avoid taxes.
A recent Review-Journal article quoted Rep. Dina Titus saying that having high-speed rail would promote commuters from Las Vegas to work in Southern California to avoid taxes. Someone needs to inform the congresswoman that individuals are taxed where their work location is. To put it simply, if you take the train to Los Angeles to work and you live in Las Vegas, you are going to pay California taxes.