Letters

LETTER: Comparing NFL stadium subsidies to spending on public education

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
June 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In a recent letter, Denise Maginn points out that Southern Nevada squanders millions of dollars on an NFL team at the expense of our public schools and teachers. She raises the question, “Are our priorities really that pathetically out of touch?”

Some people enjoy sports very much. The change from their hectic daily routine to the excitement of watching their team is a priority. The sports fan does not consider the dollars spent as squandered; particularly when every day he sees that, no matter how much money is given to school and teachers, it is never enough.

Ms. Maginn may want to lump pet owners together with sports fans. The American Pet Products Association released its annual report on pet spending this month, and it shows that Americans spent a record-breaking $72.56 billion in 2018.

We need to get our priorities straight. Imagine what the U.S. public education system could do with $72.56 billion. I will tell my two cats, Frankie and Johnny, “Sorry guys, but you will have to go.”

THE LATEST
LETTER: US Postal Service in fine financial shape
Fredric Rolando Washington, D.C. The writer is president of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

We appreciate your recent attention to the U.S. Postal Service in an editorial and a commentary response.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Not a Donald Trump fan
Don Ellis Henderson

Donald Trump will go down in history as the most evil person who ever served as president of the United States.

The Spaghetti Bowl as seen from the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp on Thursday, ...
LETTER: Special HOV lanes for special classes
Ron Moers Henderson

So members of a few special classes get their own lane. The rest of us are forced into bumper-to-bumper traffic like cattle.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: That misogynist in the Oval Office
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

We ‘nasty’ women are going to vote Big Orange out of office in 2020 and then fumigate the White House to get rid of the stink.

(AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
LETTER: A compromise on abortion
Don Sexton Las Vegas

With abortion in the news, I believe the issue screams for a compromise. But neither side will budge.