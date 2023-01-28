LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, although no longer required outside, a sign advises visitors to wear masks at the Denver Zoo in Denver. A number of states immediately embraced new guidelines from the CDC that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations. But other states - and some businesses _ are taking a wait-and-see attitude. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

In his Monday “Lockdowns good,” John Burke compares the United States to some islands in the middle of nowhere. He slips in a tinge of politics, comparing Donald Trump to the socialist lunatic prime minister of New Zealand. That politician closed the whole country down after just one positive case of COVID. Not deranged at all.

I’m wondering if Mr. Burke saw the videos of cops in Australia mercilessly beating their own citizens in the streets. If you beat your dog like that in our country, you would get locked up for sure.

To quote our beloved Founding Father Ben Franklin: “Those who would give up essential Liberty to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Maybe the whole idea of lockdowns does have something to do with our liberties. I’m glad I don’t live in New Zealand or Australia. How about Mr. Burke?