LETTER: Compassion and the homeless in Las Vegas
People have become more tolerant of those on the streets.
I don’t believe that Ron Moore’s Sunday commentary saying society hates the homeless is true. Millions of dollars and volunteer hours are spent every year addressing the homeless problem. I believe society has run out of ideas and is puzzled about a problem that seemingly has no fix. Throwing money at the problem doesn’t work, handing out tents and drugs doesn’t work, outlawing the problem doesn’t work. I believe the problem has grown and so has our tolerance levels.