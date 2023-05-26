79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Compassion and the homeless in Las Vegas

Donna Coleman Henderson
May 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on T ...
A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I don’t believe that Ron Moore’s Sunday commentary saying society hates the homeless is true. Millions of dollars and volunteer hours are spent every year addressing the homeless problem. I believe society has run out of ideas and is puzzled about a problem that seemingly has no fix. Throwing money at the problem doesn’t work, handing out tents and drugs doesn’t work, outlawing the problem doesn’t work. I believe the problem has grown and so has our tolerance levels.

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
3
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
4
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
5
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Chef Todd English closing Vegas outpost of restaurant that made him famous
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. In his first vetoes of the 2023 legislative session, ...
LETTER: Lombardo does the right thing
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

It was great seeing that Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun bills. He is right.

More stories
CARTOON: Another straw on the camel’s back
CARTOON: Another straw on the camel’s back
EDITORIAL: Property rights prevail in important high court rulings
EDITORIAL: Property rights prevail in important high court rulings
VICTOR JOECKS: How Lombardo can top Hawkeye actor Renner as real-life superhero
VICTOR JOECKS: How Lombardo can top Hawkeye actor Renner as real-life superhero
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
LPGA’s Stark keeps record perfect in first trip to Las Vegas
LPGA’s Stark keeps record perfect in first trip to Las Vegas
Bodycam video shows police shooting woman advancing with knife in hand
Bodycam video shows police shooting woman advancing with knife in hand