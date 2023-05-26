LETTER: Compassion and the homeless in Las Vegas

People have become more tolerant of those on the streets.

A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I don’t believe that Ron Moore’s Sunday commentary saying society hates the homeless is true. Millions of dollars and volunteer hours are spent every year addressing the homeless problem. I believe society has run out of ideas and is puzzled about a problem that seemingly has no fix. Throwing money at the problem doesn’t work, handing out tents and drugs doesn’t work, outlawing the problem doesn’t work. I believe the problem has grown and so has our tolerance levels.