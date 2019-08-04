92°F
Letters

LETTER: Competition is key for Clark County School District

By James McDonald, Henderson
August 3, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s July 28 editorial on the Clark County School District was spot on. Competition is essential to making sure government provides the best services. I think the problem at the district is a lack of focus on the goal of the school system: turning out educated students.

There is no room at the table for unions. The unions have an inherent conflict of interest and must be excluded from the table. Talk about a fox in the henhouse.

The unions do not care about the output of our schools. If union members strike, they must pay the consequences and the union must be decertified.

What I fear is that our schools become the next Postal Service: unable to provide the proper services yet continuing to receive subsidies to stay afloat. In real competition, the public entity may have to die.

