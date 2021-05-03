LETTER: Competitive eating is highly dangerous

Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?

Competitive eater Miki Sudo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Competitive eaters engage in excessive food and liquid consumption of items such as popcorn, hot dogs, pizza, eggs, soda, water, etc. (Monday Review-Journal). But there is the danger of choking, aspiration, the depletion of necessary electrolytes, and overall damage to your body with this rapid ingestion of food and fluids. Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?