Letters

LETTER: Competitive eating is highly dangerous

Melvina Donovan Las Vegas
May 2, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Competitive eater Miki Sudo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eaters engage in excessive food and liquid consumption of items such as popcorn, hot dogs, pizza, eggs, soda, water, etc. (Monday Review-Journal). But there is the danger of choking, aspiration, the depletion of necessary electrolytes, and overall damage to your body with this rapid ingestion of food and fluids. Will people wait until there is a death from this very detrimental activity, which they consider a sport, to realize its harmful consequences?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Kudos on Henderson Police Department stories
Laurie Skywalker Las Vegas

Thank you for your brave, in-depth Sunday story about misconduct in the Henderson Police Department. I would love similar stories on Metro and North Las Vegas.