LETTER: Compromise comes from the center

I don’t understand why conservative media (i.e., Fox New, Newsmax and various posts on X and Truth Social) are still bashing Joe Biden et al.? It’s clear that America has spoken and Donald Trump is the next president. What more do they want?

The last straw for me was when these news outlets began bashing the Los Angeles Times for wanting to center their left-leaning editorial board. Wouldn’t it be nice if all news outlets did the same (including this right-leaning Las Vegas Review-Journal)? It seems to me that the center is where we find the truth. It’s where all viewpoints are given equal opportunity to express themselves. As such, I salute the Times for implementing more journalistic integrity.

All this bashing is not only garish, but very inconsiderate to the 49.9 percent of our fellow Americans who did not vote for Mr. Trump. Let’s start a dialog with each other as a nation and do the democratic (notice the small “d”) thing by coming together in support of our nation’s next four years. While there will always be disagreement, can’t we at least be civil with one another? The election is over. Let’s bury the hatchets and get on with our democracy.