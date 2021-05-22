LETTER: Confessions of an ex-Californian

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Elipagephoto

Your May 17 editorial points out that California lost population while Nevada gained over the past few years, perhaps due to the worsening regulatory and tax situation in California. But residents in the Golden State have voted for the one-party system — one-party Democrat. Did they get what they wanted?

Maybe the people who moved out didn’t want what was happening, and the people who moved in were looking for a left-wing place to live. I moved to Nevada in 1995 from the Bay Area and never looked back, saving thousands in taxes, buying a larger and lower-priced house, and working and enjoying a lower cost of living.

Some California residents may move here, but my hope is they don’t vote Democratic. You’re welcome here, but let’s maintain our tax structure and improve our Legislature by voting out the Democratic socialists. We don’t want to be a mini-California.