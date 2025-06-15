LETTER: Congratulations to Metro for handling the demonstrations

Las Vegas showed other cities the right way to deal with demonstrations that become unlawful.

Thanks to the Metropolitan Police Department and its officers for not letting the demonstrations get out of hand like they did in Los Angeles. The claim by the leaders of this unlawful assembly that the protest was “mostly peaceful” is laughable. There is nothing “mostly peaceful” about bottles and rocks being thrown and injuring four of our brave officers.

I hope the district attorney and the courts will deal with those arrested with the meaningful fines and jail sentences. A message needs to be sent that the First Amendment applies only when the demonstrators are actually peaceful.

I was also glad to see Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley taking a stand against demonstrators who cross the line.

