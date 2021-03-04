53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Congratulations to Nevada’s Patient Zero for his COVID recovery

Gary Mahoney Las Vegas
March 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I congratulate “Patient Zero,” Ronald Pipkins, on his recovery from COVID-19 (Sunday Review-Journal). However, I do question how Mr. Pipkins was able to receive his first dose of the vaccine at this time.

The article stated that Mr. Pipkins is unemployed, excluding him from the “front-line/essential workers” tier group. It was reported that he is 56 years old, thus eliminating him from the general population tier group who must currently be 65 years of age or older.

I’m sure there are many more of us who are patiently waiting in line for our first doses who would like an answer to this as well.

MOST READ
1
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
Sands sells Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25B
2
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death
3
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
Strip punching attack victim had planned to hike Pacific Crest Trail
4
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
The reason Nevada isn’t receiving more vaccine doses just became clear
5
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.