LETTER: Congratulations to Nevada’s Patient Zero for his COVID recovery

I congratulate “Patient Zero,” Ronald Pipkins, on his recovery from COVID-19 (Sunday Review-Journal). However, I do question how Mr. Pipkins was able to receive his first dose of the vaccine at this time.

The article stated that Mr. Pipkins is unemployed, excluding him from the “front-line/essential workers” tier group. It was reported that he is 56 years old, thus eliminating him from the general population tier group who must currently be 65 years of age or older.

I’m sure there are many more of us who are patiently waiting in line for our first doses who would like an answer to this as well.