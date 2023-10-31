56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Congratulations to the Golden Steer

David Tulanian Henderson
October 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Golden Steer Steakhouse on Sahara Avenue near the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
The Golden Steer Steakhouse on Sahara Avenue near the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I was thrilled to see your Friday headline “Golden Steer to expand.” On the restaurant’s 65-year anniversary, it’s reassuring that some old things in Las Vegas are still the best things.

Last year, my brother and I dined there. We enjoyed a mouthwatering beef tenderloin, huge baked potatoes and the famous Caesar salad prepared table side. But perhaps the best was saved for last: bananas foster, also prepared table side. What a production. Besides these rich, tasty morsels, the service and atmosphere were impeccable. I look forward to dining in the restaurant’s expanded space.

MOST READ
1
Trespassers winning big: Nevada regulators tackle growing problem
Trespassers winning big: Nevada regulators tackle growing problem
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
3
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
CARTOONS: The five most terrifying words a hostage can hear
4
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Front page photo goes too far
Michelle Baker, Paul Ponto Las Vegas

With everything going on in the world and in Las Vegas, I cannot understand the decision to prominently feature two teenage hoodlums on your Oct. 25 front page .

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Question 3 isn’t just about open primaries
Daniel Honchariw Las Vegas The writer is a senior policy analyst at Nevada Policy.

Ranked-choice voting would be radical change that upends democratic norms.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

The two-party system may be broken, but if you want to vote, file for the party that most fits your liking or wait until the general election when all votes count.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Blame Donald Trump for chaos in the House
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

The MAGA members of the House of Representatives followed Donald Trump’s instructions and forced Kevin McCarthy out of his position as speaker.

A police officer stands at a road closure near a bowling alley, seen in background, Thursday, O ...
LETTER: Maine shooter left plenty of warning signs
Leonard Kreisler Las Vegas

This shooter was ex-military, an arms instructor and reportedly sought psychiatric help approximately one month before this shooting.

More stories
EDITORIAL: New speaker on to something with debt commission
EDITORIAL: New speaker on to something with debt commission
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Lions on ‘MNF’
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Lions on ‘MNF’
Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense flunk ‘MNF’ test
Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense flunk ‘MNF’ test
Raiders embarrassed by Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’
Raiders embarrassed by Lions on ‘Monday Night Football’
Dita Von Teese puts her spin on ‘Jubilee’ tradition
Dita Von Teese puts her spin on ‘Jubilee’ tradition
‘Newer, bigger, better:’ New Mario’s market is open for business
‘Newer, bigger, better:’ New Mario’s market is open for business