LETTER: Congratulations to the Golden Steer

The Golden Steer Steakhouse on Sahara Avenue near the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I was thrilled to see your Friday headline “Golden Steer to expand.” On the restaurant’s 65-year anniversary, it’s reassuring that some old things in Las Vegas are still the best things.

Last year, my brother and I dined there. We enjoyed a mouthwatering beef tenderloin, huge baked potatoes and the famous Caesar salad prepared table side. But perhaps the best was saved for last: bananas foster, also prepared table side. What a production. Besides these rich, tasty morsels, the service and atmosphere were impeccable. I look forward to dining in the restaurant’s expanded space.