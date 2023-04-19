64°F
Letters

LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling

Darlene Nix Henderson
April 18, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Once again the national debt drama is ongoing in Congress. Any sane, rational thinker would realize when your “credit cards” are maxed out, you either change your spending or pull on the reins and rethink your spending. But not members of our Congress, as they continue to lend, shovel and bestow money on ungrateful other countries. It’s time to cut up the credit cards and get serious. With more than $31 trillion hanging over our children, grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, when is the madness going to stop?

