LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues

Forget about impeachment and get to work on important matters.

There’s lot’s of work to do in Washington:

Stop illegal immigration. Disband needless government agencies. End porkbarrel spending. Change the tax code to a flat tax. Pay down the national debt. Comprehensively fix health care. Decrease regulations. Help veterans more. Uphold the Constitution. Help people get off welfare — food stamps, subsidized housing, etc.; help them have a life instead of an existence.

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.