Letters

LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues

Darlene Jones Las Vegas
October 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

There’s lot’s of work to do in Washington:

Stop illegal immigration. Disband needless government agencies. End porkbarrel spending. Change the tax code to a flat tax. Pay down the national debt. Comprehensively fix health care. Decrease regulations. Help veterans more. Uphold the Constitution. Help people get off welfare — food stamps, subsidized housing, etc.; help them have a life instead of an existence.

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.

LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Amelia Pak-Harvey once again hit the nail on the head with her Oct. 19 column on school lunch periods being too short for students to get the proper nutrition to support their academic and physical needs.

LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.

LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas

LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.

LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense
Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.