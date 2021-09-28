LETTER: Congress funds the Israeli Iron Dome system

(The Associated Press)

It was heartening and uplifting to see the unity in the House of Representatives as the delegates from both sides of the aisle came together last week to support the funding for Israel’s Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome is completely defensive and is meant to help protect men, women and children from the rockets deliberately aimed at them. These rockets are fired from Hamas in the Gaza Strip and from Hezbollah in Lebanon. The lack of morality in these actions is clear. Kudos to both Democrats and Republicans who came together to repudiate these repulsive aggressions.