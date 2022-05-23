89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Congress looks into UFOs

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
May 23, 2022 - 4:36 pm
 

I read your article last week on the hearing in Congress about UFOs. I’m not sure whether we are being visited by aliens. But if we are under investigation by a much higher form of intelligence, one would surmise our outer space visitors would have the capability to monitor our media. They would tune into CNN and Fox to watch some of their shows. One can predict they would come away with the conclusion that this planet does not have intelligent life.

MOST READ
1
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died
2
Britney Spears back on the Strip for a quick trip
Britney Spears back on the Strip for a quick trip
3
EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS
EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS
4
Best of the fest: 7 takeaways from EDC 2022 — PHOTOS
Best of the fest: 7 takeaways from EDC 2022 — PHOTOS
5
$9M Summerlin mansion purchase tops record month for luxury home sales
$9M Summerlin mansion purchase tops record month for luxury home sales
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST