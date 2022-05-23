LETTER: Congress looks into UFOs
Visiting aliens probably concluded there was no intelligent life on Earth.
I read your article last week on the hearing in Congress about UFOs. I’m not sure whether we are being visited by aliens. But if we are under investigation by a much higher form of intelligence, one would surmise our outer space visitors would have the capability to monitor our media. They would tune into CNN and Fox to watch some of their shows. One can predict they would come away with the conclusion that this planet does not have intelligent life.