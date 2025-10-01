LETTER: Congress must assert itself

This is getting too scary. It is time for Congress to take back control of what is supposed to be a division of powers.

It is bad enough that a president enacts import taxes (tariffs) — which adds additional costs on Americans — that he is not empowered to enact. He sends federal troops into American cities for law enforcement (again, something he is not supposed to do) and seeks revenge on anyone he feels wronged him.

But when an American president uses federal agencies to intimidate our media companies to do his bidding — going so far as to remove comedians from broadcasting their opinions — this is too much. This gave me the feeling that I am living in Russia, China or North Korea, not the United States of America.

It appears that he has the Supreme Court in his back pocket, so it is time for members of Congress to take back their powers.