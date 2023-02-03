LETTER: Congress should have standards … but let’s be realistic

I think we need to accept that only the amoral and immoral ask their fellow citizens to send them to Congress.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In your Tuesday editorial, you state — after listing Rep. George Santos’ many faults — that Congress should have some standards of honesty. While this is laudable, it is hardly realistic.

Members of Congress have refused to prohibit their own buying stock without regard to their knowledge or influence of the principles involved. Among all the other scandals, members of Congress are particularly prone to embezzling from their own institution. I refer to the House post office and banking scandals.

I think we need to accept that only the amoral and immoral ask their fellow citizens to send them to Congress. Which leaves the Department of Justice, over whose budget they have total control, as the only possible check on their avarice.