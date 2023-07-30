LETTER: Congress tackles UFOs

FILE - In this July 22, 2019 file photo, a sign advertises state route 375 as the Extraterrestrial Highway, in Crystal Springs, Nev., on the way to Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51. A second rural Nevada county prepared Thursday for a "Storm Area 51" event that began as an internet joke but has drawn millions of social media fans. Organizers of the event hope people will gather and try to make their way into the once top-secret U.S. Air Force test area known in popular lore as a site for government studies of outer space aliens. An emergency declaration for Nye County took effect a day after county disaster preparation and sheriff officials told county lawmakers they're unsure how many — or where — people might show up for events Sept. 20-22. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Now that members of Congress have resolved all the major concerns of the American people, they are taking on the important task of investigating the veracity of UFOs. One question is whether an alien spaceship crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, many years ago. Are we to believe that these incredibly advanced beings successfully traversed the universe — skirting black holes, resisting the gravitational pull of supernovas and dodging asteroids — only to succumb to a faulty fuel pump or dead battery in the New Mexico desert?

Should that spaceship exist, it is far more likely that they were on a no-return exploratory mission searching for intelligent life. They probably surveilled Washington, D.C., and, in a fit of despair, flew into the desert and committed suicide.