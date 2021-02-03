LETTER: Congress tries to remove a member for speaking out

It used to be that Congress operated within the bounds of the Constitution. That is sadly no longer the case. Congress is now not a safe place to speak one’s viewpoint.

It used to be that Congress operated within the bounds of the Constitution. That is sadly no longer the case. Congress is now not a safe place to speak one’s viewpoint. Case in point: freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, whose statements regarding a number of issues have upset Democrats. So in violation of Rep. Green’s First Amendment rights, they are trying to expel her even though she was legally voted into the office by the people of her district. But Democrats want her out for stating a viewpoint with which they disagree.

I am not sure that everything Rep. Green proclaims is true. But I would fight for her right to express her viewpoint in Congress, in the media, on social platforms and anywhere in this country. Americans have the right to free speech. At least they used to in Congress.