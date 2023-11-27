LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

We Nevadans are not subject to an income tax at the local level, but we are responsible to pay federally. Accordingly, I would suggest that, as we approach next year’s federal election, we insist that every candidate clearly state his or her position on spending by our federal government.

Our country currently is $33 trillion in debt. That’s roughly $250,000 per taxpayer. We need politicians in D.C. who don’t spend money they don’t have — or, shortly, we’ll all be facing bankruptcy.