47°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility

David Lyons Las Vegas
November 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

We Nevadans are not subject to an income tax at the local level, but we are responsible to pay federally. Accordingly, I would suggest that, as we approach next year’s federal election, we insist that every candidate clearly state his or her position on spending by our federal government.

Our country currently is $33 trillion in debt. That’s roughly $250,000 per taxpayer. We need politicians in D.C. who don’t spend money they don’t have — or, shortly, we’ll all be facing bankruptcy.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles
I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
4
Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges
Raiders safety arrested on DUI charges
5
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: It’s not Joe’s age
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The reason his popularity is dwindling is his inability to do what the people perceive as his job.

More stories
EDITORIAL: White House green slush fund throwing around cash
EDITORIAL: White House green slush fund throwing around cash
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Graney: Is Josh McDaniels still calling plays for Raiders?
Graney: Is Josh McDaniels still calling plays for Raiders?
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby spent night in hospital before Chiefs game
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby spent night in hospital before Chiefs game
Josh Jacobs gets desired workload, but Raiders offense still struggles
Josh Jacobs gets desired workload, but Raiders offense still struggles
Raiders report card: ‘C’ is for offense’s conservative game plan
Raiders report card: ‘C’ is for offense’s conservative game plan