LETTER: Congressional proposal would subsidize local news creators

This bill is a great step in the right direction to preserve and promote local news.

(Getty Images)

The bipartisan Community News and Small Business Support Act would provide tax incentives that support local media. This bill is designed to help local journalism thrive and flourish.

Local journalism is crucial, as it provides communities with an awareness of local government and environmental topics that directly affect our everyday lives, promotes identity, provides crucial local election data and encourages civic engagement. Local journalism by local reporters who have a vested interest in their community encourages the best possible coverage.

A tax credit for “household news subscriptions” is not included at this time. I would be eager to utilize such an incentive, subscribing to a greater variety of local journalism outlets knowing I could look forward to a tax credit upon filing.

