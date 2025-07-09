97°F
LETTER: Congressional Republicans shredding the Constitution

Vince Coyle Henderson
July 8, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

July 1776 to July 2025. As democracies go, a pretty decent run: 249 years.

As I watched the GOP members of Congress cheer the passage of their bill that will strip millions of their health care, deny much needed-food to children and generally shred the purpose of the Constitution as stated in the preamble, I felt sick to my stomach. The party of Lincoln has been hijacked by sadistic Trump sycophants intent upon inflicting as much harm on as many “unworthy” people as possible by incognito thugs in ICE and HSI uniforms. They will soon turn their wrath to more than just brown immigrants but political opponents as well.

We, as a society, would be advised to heed the warning of Pastor Martin Niemoller, who perished in a Nazi death camp.

