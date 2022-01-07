46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Connect the dots between RJ COVID headlines

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
January 6, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

The Review-Journal’s Sunday front-page headline read, “Twindemic ahead?” The paper’s Tuesday front-page headline read, “Testing sites overwhelmed.” These headlines are intended to cause public panic.

The Tuesday story noted that emergency rooms are “being inundated by people concerned by rising numbers. As demand for COVID-19 testing soars along with new cases, people with mild symptoms — or none at all — are crowding already busy Las Vegas emergency rooms to be tested for the coronavirus.”

Who could possibly have predicted such a reaction by a panicked public? I call this irresponsible journalism.

