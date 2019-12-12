LETTER: Conservative Nevadans don’t know what’s good for them.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 at the California border is being installed on Interstate 11 at the Nevada/Arizona border. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Lately, our conservative friends have been expressing their anguish over retirees from California leading Nevada to become more Democratic. As a voting bloc, middle- and lower-class conservatives tend to vote against many of their own interests, continually putting politicians in government who do nothing for their interests but always further the interests of the wealthy and well-connected. They really should be more grateful. Being a conservative in a blue state is akin to a straitjacketed crazy person in a padded cell: No matter how hard you try, you really can’t hurt yourself.