Letters

LETTER: Conservatives blame teachers for academic failures

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
August 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In his Wednesday letter to the editor on teachers, Rudy Gibson misses one point: It is teachers who are being blamed entirely for the failure of students to sufficiently perform on standardized tests. Mr. Gibson may also be a government employee, but whatever his specific job is, people are not constantly pointing a finger directly at him for his failure to perform. He just has to suffer the broad-scope judgment given by conservatives to all government workers together, with screams when a tax is created or increased.

Conservatives cannot provide you with any evidence, but they are more than happy to try to tell you that only teachers in private schools have any worth and earn their salaries.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Civilized America
David Dandrea Henderson

We don’t shoot down planes, we weaponize justice.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Teachers complaining about low pay
Rudy Gibson Las Vegas

When did you last hear a state employee on the news complaining about low pay? I see teacher pay addressed about every two years.

