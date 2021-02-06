LETTER: Conservatives should give public school teachers respect

Why is it that so many conservative Republicans feel the need to demonize school teachers whenever they want to discuss school choice, unions or any other issue involving teachers?

Given any random group of 10 conservatives, I would expect that eight attended public school. Surely all eight had at least one teacher who made a real positive impact on their lives.

Most teachers care about their students and about education, or they wouldn’t be teachers. Say what you will, a public school teacher is not getting rich teaching. By the way, school teachers are aged from about 25 to 75. Each is someone’s sister, aunt, mother or father. They are you and me. Give them the respect they deserve.